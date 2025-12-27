Man stabbed to death after minor altercation in Welcome area; 1 held

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man following a minor argument, officials said on Friday.

Police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at Welcome police station at around 8.09 pm. When officers reached the spot, they found the victim, identified as Suraj, in a critical condition.

He was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the victim’s full particulars are still being verified.

The accused has been identified as Shadab alias Suheb (27), son of Miyan and a resident of JMC, Welcome.

A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Welcome police station and a formal investigation was initiated.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, while multiple police teams were deployed to trace suspects, gather clues and identify those involved in the stabbing.

A dedicated team led by the station house officer of Welcome police station worked on developing leads in the case.

Based on technical surveillance and field inputs, the police apprehended Shadab.

During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that an argument had broken out between him and the deceased, which escalated into a violent confrontation. Police said he confessed to stabbing Suraj during the altercation.

On the basis of his disclosure, police recovered the suspected weapon of offence — a knife believed to have been used in the attack. The seized weapon has been sent for forensic examination.