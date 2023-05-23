Man stabbed to death after argument

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three miscreants over an argument in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, Delhi Police said on Monday.



The deceased has been identified as Ashish (28), a resident of Model Town-I, Delhi. He used to work on a contract basis at Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

On Sunday, police received a PCR call at around 9 pm at Ashok Vihar police station regarding a person with a stab injury declared brought dead to the hospital.

DCP North West Jitender Kumar Meena said: “During the inquiry, the deceased’s brother Vishal stated that they were going through a park near the railway track when three persons blocked their way due to which arguments broke out and during the altercation, one of them stabbed his brother Ashish with a knife and the assailants fled the spot.

“The body was handed over to the victim’s family after the post-mortem examination. A case was registered under section 302/34 IPC in Ashok Vihar police station.

“We have arrested one accused person identified as Amit (22), a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur and efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused persons also at the earliest. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP said.