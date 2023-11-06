Man stabbed multiple times on neck & hand by two men, say cops

New Delhi: A brutal stabbing incident near the Hanuman Mandir in Nihal Vihar has left a 25-year-old man fighting for his life. The Delhi Police received the information through a PCR call from the hospital on Saturday at Nihal Vihar Police Station.



The victim was identified as Hashim (25), son of Shahanullah resident of Laxmi Park, Nangloi, Delhi.

According to the police, a distress call was received in the evening, alerting them to the gruesome incident. Responding swiftly, a police team arrived at the

scene to find a critically injured victim, who had been rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to eyewitness accounts, the victim was attacked by two unidentified men without any prior warning, leaving him with multiple injuries on his neck and hand.

Medical reports indicate that the victim suffered severe injuries, with the nature of the attack suggesting a premeditated act of violence. The victim was in critical condition and has been transferred to a higher-level hospital for further treatment. However, the victim’s condition is stable now.

The Delhi Police wasted no time in launching a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Following a statement recorded from the victim, an FIR has been registered under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code IPC.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and the police are actively working to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this heinous act.

While the investigation is still underway, the authorities are determined to bring those responsible to justice and ensure the safety and security of the local community.

As this shocking incident unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and public safety in our communities.

The local residents are urged to cooperate with the police and provide any information that may aid in the swift resolution of this case.