Man stabbed in Nand Nagri over old enmity

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a person over an old enmity in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday.



A video of the purported incident is also being circulated on social media. In the video, the person is seen attacking the victim lying on a road. The attacker fled the spot later.

This is the fourth stabbing incident in the national Capital in the last 11 days.

On Thursday at 10.37 pm, a PCR call was received and the caller informed police that his brother was stabbed and was taken to GTB Hospital. The injured was identified as Kasim (20), a resident of Sunder Nagri. The injured has not yet given any statement and he is feeling drowsy, police said.

The injured person received stab wounds on his foot and arm, they said.

He has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered. Accused Sohaib (22), who is also a resident of Sunder Nagri, has been apprehended, they said.

The suspect has a meat shop in the area, whereas, the victim deals in scrap, police said.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that a previous enmity between Sohaib and Kasim led to the incident,

they said.

Around two years ago, Kasim had allegedly punched Sohaib in the face over an issue between them, causing damage to his eye and leaving him with a nose defect, which used to trouble him, they said.

Sohaib had been nursing a grudge against Kasim since then, police said, adding that the matter is being probe.

On May 28, 16-year-old Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death with a cement slab allegedly by Sahil. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was raptured.

On June 2, one Sumit Gautam (18) was stabbed multiple times in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area. In another incident, 23-year-old Sachin was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon by two people in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on June 5.