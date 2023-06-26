Man stabbed after scuffle with locals

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was thrashed and stabbed allegedly by a group of locals at a park in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh area, police said on Sunday.



The victim has been identified as Kishangarh resident Abhinandan, a children’s athletics trainer. His condition is stated to be stable and he has been discharged from the hospital, they said.

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred at 9.30 pm on Saturday when Abhinandan and his friend Himanshu (18) were running in the park near his home.

The victim had a scuffle

with four-five locals following which he was thrashed with sticks and stabbed with a sharp object. The victim suffered injuries to his eyes, back and head. He was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre and was discharged after treatment, a senior police officer said. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Abhinandan and his friend tried to break up a fight between a group of locals. However, a scuffle broke out between the victim and the group and he was beaten up, the officer added.

All the accused have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them, he said. “A case has been registered under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Kishangarh police station and further investigation is underway,” the police said.