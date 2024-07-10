Man stabbed after he objects to drug use near his shop

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was stabbed by four men after he allegedly objected to them consuming drugs near his grocery shop in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka, police said on Tuesday.



The police said they received information from a private hospital in Janakpuri regarding a stabbing incident on Monday.

“A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found Chetan admitted with stab wounds on his right side abdomen,” a senior police officer said.

The victim’s brother Nitin said while he was inside the shop, Chetan was outside loading some items onto an e-rickshaw when four men came at the shop. Two of them entered the store while the remaining waited outside, the officer said.

The accused placed a knife on Nitin’s neck and threatened to kill him saying his brother had stopped them from consuming drugs near the shop, he said.

Seeing this, Chetan rushed inside and tried to pull down the shutter but the four men attacked him with knives and fled the spot, he added.

The police officer said the victim is reported to be in stable condition, adding that the search for accused is on.