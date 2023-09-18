Man stabbed after fight in Satya Niketan

New Delhi: A quarrel at a cafe in New Delhi’s Satya Niketan escalated into violence, resulting in a stabbing.



The incident, which occurred near the Durga Bai Desh Mukh Metro station, was reported to the police through a PCR call received at the South Campus police station, the officials said on Monday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West Delhi Manoj C, the call was made by a concerned citizen named Sandeep, who indicated that his mobile phone had been taken by a passerby who promptly dialled emergency services on 112.

This distress call initiated a swift response from the authorities.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the altercation had transpired between two young men working at “Mitro Cafe” in Satya Niketan.

Ashish (19) employed as a service boy at the cafe, found himself embroiled in a dispute with his co-worker, Guddu.

The disagreement apparently revolved around customer allocation and Guddu’s alleged misbehaviour led to heated exchanges between the two.

Meanwhile, things took a violent turn when the cafe’s owner, identified as Kunal, sided with Guddu in the dispute. Shockingly, Kunal resorted to physical violence, eventually stabbing Ashish in the right thigh with a knife, DCP Manoj C confirmed.