Man smuggling stolen phones to Nepal held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man involved in a racket that smuggles stolen mobile phones to Nepal, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Nadeem (45), a resident of Banbasa in Uttarakhand, was apprehended from ISBT Anand Vihar while attempting to board a bus to Nepal on Saturday, he said.

A total of 32 high-end mobile phones, including Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models, were recovered from his possession.

According to police officer, Nadeem was working as a courier for the stolen phones. He transported the devices, acquired from snatchers in Delhi, to Nepal.

“A Nepalese bus conductor, Narender Bhat, facilitated Nadeem’s operations. Narendar paid him Rs 200 per phone, along with travel expenses. Over the last several months, Nadeem has made multiple trips to Delhi to collect stolen phones from Karol Bagh and nearby areas before smuggling them across the border,” said the officer.

He said the Delhi Police had been tracking the racket. Nadeem’s arrest has led to the resolution of five mobile theft cases in Delhi, with six of the recovered phones already traced to FIRs filed in Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Narela, Model Town and Lajpat Nagar. Further investigation is underway.