Man sitting on footpath ran over by bus

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man sitting on a footpath died after he was hit allegedly by a bus in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area on Thursday, police said. Ramakant, a resident of Sonu Vihar in Uttar Pradesh, was taken to a hospital after the accident near a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan traffic signal but was declared brought dead, they said.

A senior police official said the bus having a UP registration number was coming from Ghaziabad. It first hit the flyover pillar, then collided with an auto-rickshaw and then ran over Ramakant, who was sitting on the footpath.

The auto driver and a bystander, identified as Laddan Yadav, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, were injured in the accident, he added. A police team inspected the accident site and seized the bus as well as the auto.

“We have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) at Sunlight Colony police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The bus driver fled from the sport after the accident.