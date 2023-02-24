Man shot dead while drinking alcohol

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was shot dead while he was having alcoholic drinks with his friends in west Delhi’s Mundka area, police said on Thursday.



Police got information on Thursday at 3.12 am regarding a man shot dead at Jai Dayak’s plot in Ghewra Industrial Area, they said. When police reached there, they found Narender alias Nandu, a resident of Mundka village, lying in an unconscious condition on a bed in a room and blood oozing from his nose and right side of head, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

One live cartridge and one empty cartridge were also found on the bed, police said. Police have identified the accused as Jitender (35), a resident of Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonipat who is also known as Ankit.

The statement of eyewitness Krishan (35) was recorded. Krishan stated that on Wednesday, he, along with his friends Narender and Sukhbir, was drinking alcohol around 11 pm when another man, a friend of the deceased, joined them, police said.

Suddenly, he took out a pistol from his pocket, loaded the weapon and shot Narender in the head. Thereafter he took Krishan’s car key at gunpoint and bolted the room from outside, leaving them inside the room, police said. The crime and forensic teams inspected the spot. The body was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, police said, adding that the victim used to provide an earthmover on rent.

The accused, Ankit, fled the spot in the car. Legal action is being taken under sections 302 (murder), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and Arms Act, police said, adding that the motive will be ascertained after arresting the accused.