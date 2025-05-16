Man shot dead near CDR Chowk in suspected enmity case

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man sustained bullet injuries following a firing incident over an enmity near CDR Chowk in the Mehrauli area on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun (24), son of Ramveer Lohiya, a resident of Aya Nagar,

Fatehpur Beri, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the victim, Arun Lohia, was travelling with his father when two assailants opened fire at close range.

Initial investigations reveal that Arun and his father were returning from a court hearing related to an ongoing case under Sections 307 and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, registered at Fatehpur Beri Police Station. Arun was reportedly one of the accused in the case.

The incident occurred when a black Scorpio intercepted their vehicle near CDR Chowk. Two individuals emerged from the SUV and approached the driver’s side window before opening fire.

Arun, who was seated in the driver’s seat, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead upon arrival. His father, who was in the car with him, escaped unhurt and did not sustain any bullet injuries.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the accused are known to the victim and belong to the same village. Police suspect personal enmity as the motive behind the shooting, possibly linked to an earlier criminal case. CCTV footage is being reviewed and witnesses questioned. A murder case is being registered, and efforts are on to trace the accused.