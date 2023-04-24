Man shot dead by some bike-borne assailants in Noida

noida: A man in his late twenties was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants while he was returning from work near Sector 56 on Friday night. Police have registered a case on the basis of family’s allegations.



As per police, the incident took place around 11 pm near Rajat Vihar society in Sector 56 of Noida. The deceased identified as Rachit Chauhan (29), a resident of Rajat Vihar society, runs a shop in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad.

Noida’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said that that Chauhan was returning home with a worker on a scooter. The duo had stopped to have ice cream when he was attacked.

“Police was informed that a man has been shot at near Rajat Vihar colony following which a police team from Sector 58 police station rushed to the spot. The victim was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” Chander said while adding that four teams have been formed to investigate the case.

A senior police officer said that two bike-borne miscreants tried to snatch Chauhan’s bag, which led to a scuffle. They shot him and fled from the spot.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the bag contained Rs 5 lakh.

“The family members have also pointed out an old enmity. The man who was accompanying Chauhan is also absconding at the moment,” a senior police officer said.

Chauhan’s wife, Shikha told police that she had last spoken to her husband around 10 pm after which could not connect to him.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the area and all the angles are being investigated,” Chandar added.