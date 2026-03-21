Man shot dead by bikers inside Bawana shop; three injured

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was shot dead and three others, including his father and an eight-year-old boy, were injured after three assailants opened fire inside a shop attached to their house in outer north Delhi’s Bawana on Thursday evening, police said. Officials suspect gang rivalry behind the attack.



Police said two PCR calls were received around 5.26 pm reporting the incident in Harewali village. Callers informed them that three men on a motorcycle had fired at their family member, Ravi Bhardwaj, and that he was being taken to a hospital in Pooth Khurd. A police team, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot and the hospital.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami, preliminary enquiry revealed that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire, specifically targeting Ravi. He was taken to MV Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body has been preserved at the BSA Hospital mortuary.

Three others injured in the firing include Ravi’s father Anil Bhardwaj (55), neighbour Raj Kumar (46), and an eight-year-old relative. Empty cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Special teams are analysing CCTV footage and tracking the accused, who are suspected to have fled towards Haryana.