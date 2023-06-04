Man shot at in southeast Delhi

New Delhi: Two unidentified persons allegedly shot at a 38-year-old scrap dealer in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

When the police arrived near the Eco Park in Jaitpur Road after receiving a PCR call on Friday, the victim had already been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. At the hospital, the police learnt that Bablu, a resident of Madanpur Khadar in JJ Colony, was allegedly shot at when he was on his way to Molarband via NTPC Eco Park around 8.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.