Man shoots self on camera, dies

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself with a licensed pistol in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light after Dharamshila Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave informed police about a medico-legal case involving a gunshot injury on March 16. The victim, identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Dallupura village, was brought to the hospital unconscious with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and was declared brought dead.

Police teams rushed to the hospital and initiated an inquiry. Preliminary investigation indicated that the incident took place at the victim’s residence in Dallupura. Crime and forensic teams examined both the scene and the hospital, collecting evidence. Investigators said initial findings suggest the injury was self-inflicted. The weapon used was a licensed pistol belonging to the victim’s cousin, Himanshu. Police have seized the firearm along with 10 live cartridges and taken the cousin’s mobile phone into custody. Video shows victim allegedly shooting himself while being recorded. Police are analysing footage and forensic evidence to establish sequence of events, rule out foul play; body sent for post-mortem, investigation underway.