Man sentenced to 7 yrs for sexual assault of minor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a tennis coach and apprehended a juvenile for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old class 8 student girl.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Nihal Vihar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Nikhil Yadav (27) resident of Nihal Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the case began on March 17, when a 13-year-old woman filed a complaint stating that she had been sexually assaulted by Nikhil Yadav, a 27-year-old tennis coach residing in Nihal Vihar.

The assault reportedly took place during the night between March 16 and 17. The accused was allegedly aided by his nephew, who stood guard outside the victim’s residence during the incident.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The investigation was led by Warrant Sub-Inspector Meena Sheoran, a trainee officer at the Nihal Vihar police station.

Despite her trainee status, W/SI Sheoran exhibited exceptional commitment and professionalism.

Utilizing a combination of technical intelligence and confidential informants, she efficiently gathered crucial evidence, leading to the quick arrest of both the accused and his nephew.

The nephew, identified as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), was taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board-III as per legal procedures. W/SI Sheoran filed the chargesheet within the mandated 50-day period, paving the way for a swift trial.

The case was prosecuted effectively by W/SI Sheoran, and the Honorable Court of Babita Puniya, Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO)-02, West Delhi, sentenced Nikhil Yadav to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of 10,000.

This prompt resolution highlights the authorities’ strong resolve in delivering justice in cases involving sexual offenses.