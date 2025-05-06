Man runs over security guard with SUV

New Delhi: A 24-year-old SUV driver “intentionally” ran over a security guard posted at Delhi airport’s terminal-3 after he objected to his honking, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vijay alias Lale, was arrested under attempt to murder charges, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Rajiv Kumar, working as a security guard, came to Mahipalpur by a cab. He exited the vehicle and was crossing the road to reach his home when Vijay, driving a Mahindra Thar, started blaring his horn from behind, a senior police officer said.

Upon objecting, the accused threatened Rajiv that if he crosses the road he would crush him with his SUV, police said. According to the CCTV camera footage, which surfaced online, the Thar driver was seen running over Kumar, dressed in security guard’s uniform with a baton, twice publicly.

Kumar suffered multiple crushed and fracture injuries over legs and ankle.

“Lale, a resident of Rangpuri, was arrested and the SUV allegedly used in the crime was seized,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.

An FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and an investigation was launched, said the DCP.

He said that the team examined footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas which helped them identify the offending vehicle’s registration number. The footage showed the SUV hitting the victim, after which it fled from the spot. They conducted an extensive search of CCTV footage at and around the vicinity of the scene of crime. The offending vehicle was identified through CCTV footage and the owner of the vehicle was traced.

“A notice was served under sections 133 of the Motor Vehicle Act to the owner

of the vehicle.

“During investigation offender driver Lale (24) was arrested,” he said, adding that further investigation

is under progress.