Man rapes his 65-yr-old mother after accusing her of having ‘bad character’

New Delhi: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped twice by her 39-year-old son in Hauz Qazi, Delhi, after the family returned from a religious trip. Police said the accused claimed he assaulted his mother as “punishment” for her past relationships.

The matter came to light when the survivor, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, lodged a written complaint at the Hauz Qazi Police Station.

According to the complaint, the woman lives with her husband, a retired government employee, the accused son, and her younger daughter. The family’s elder daughter is married and resides nearby with her in-laws.

The woman, her husband, and her younger daughter had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 17. During the trip, the accused allegedly called his father, pressuring him to return to Delhi immediately and demanding that he divorce his wife. He accused her of having a ‘bad character’ and illicit relationships in the past.

When the family returned on August 1, tensions escalated. The accused allegedly locked his mother in a room, forced her to remove her burqa, and physically assaulted her, blaming her for “spoiling” him during childhood. Following this, the woman left home and stayed with her elder daughter.

On August 11, she returned home, but the abuse resumed. That night, around 9:30 pm, the accused asked his family members to leave him alone with his mother, locked the room, and raped her. Three days later, on August 14 around 3:30 am, he allegedly raped her again.

The next day, the woman confided in her younger daughter, who encouraged her to approach the police. A case was registered under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused was arrested.

Police described the case as deeply disturbing, noting the accused’s claim of “punishment” as the motive for the assault. Officials said he remains in custody, and the survivor has been provided legal and counselling support.