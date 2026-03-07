Man posing as godman cheats woman of locket

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly posing as an occultist and cheating a senior citizen in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area.

The accused, identified as Mithun, a resident of Kalandar Colony in Dilshad Garden, was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Maurya Enclave police station. Police recovered the victim’s gold locket from his possession.

According to officials, the complainant, Raj Rani (65), was approached by the accused near the Tata Power NDPL office at GP Block on March 3 while she was returning home. Mithun allegedly introduced himself as a saint who could solve her problems.

Another accomplice joined them and pretended to seek help from him to gain the woman’s trust.

The duo persuaded her to walk 151 steps as part of a ritual and later asked her to hand over her jewellery for the ceremony. They fled after taking her gold locket and ear tops.

Police identified and arrested Mithun using CCTV footage and technical surveillance. Efforts are underway to trace his associate.