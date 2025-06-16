Man posing as bank manager held in Ggm for insurance policy fraud worth ₹5.8 lakh

Gurugram: A man has been arrested by the Gurugram Police for impersonating a bank manager and defrauding a victim under the pretext of reactivating a lapsed

insurance policy.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, Manesar.

The accused has been identified as Ram Prakash Ojha resident of Daulatram Colony, Dadri, District Gautam

Buddh Nagar.

According to the police, the accused was apprehended from Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Rs 20,000 in cash were recovered from his possession. The Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar, Gurugram, made the arrest.

The case originated from a complaint lodged on February 4. The complainant reported receiving a phone call from an individual who claimed to be a bank manager.

The caller falsely informed the victim that his insurance policy had expired and offered to help reactivate it.

Believing the caller, the victim transferred money, which was later discovered to be a part of a fraudulent scheme.

Following the complaint, a formal case was registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime

Police Station.

Acting on the lead, a police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), Priyanshu Diwan, and Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of the Cyber Crime Police Station, conducted a thorough investigation. On June 14, the team successfully

arrested the accused.

During the interrogation, Ojha revealed that a total of Rs 5,84,800 had been deposited into his bank account as

part of the fraud.

However, he claimed that he had sold his bank account to another individual, who used it to receive the fraudulent funds. In return, Ojha received Rs 2,12,000 as a commission or share from the transaction.

Police recovered Rs 20,000 in cash from Ojha at the

time of arrest.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace others involved in the fraud and recover the

remaining amount.