Man poses as Para Commando, dupes woman of Rs 70K

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man impersonating an Indian Army Para Commando Lieutenant and cheating a woman of Rs 70,000 under the pretext of marriage.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Farsh Bazar Police Station. The accused has been identified as Deepanshu (23) resident of Sanjeev Nagar, Kanpur. According to the police, the accused was nabbed by a team from Farsh Bazar police station, Shahdara district, after the victim raised an alarm and called the Police Control Room on September 1.

The complainant, Damini (28) resident of Bhola Nath Nagar and owner of a medical store in Noida, met the accused through a relative at a marriage function. Introducing himself as a Lieutenant in the Para Commando force, Deepanshu gained her trust by frequently meeting her dressed in an Army uniform.

Over time, he persuaded her to lend him money, collecting around 70,000 rupees through cash and online transactions.

Suspecting foul play, Damini reported the matter to the police when the accused came to meet her on September 1.

Acting promptly, a team led by Inspector Ajay Karan Sharma, SHO/Farsh Bazar, under the supervision of ACP Shahdara Sanjay Kumar, apprehended Deepanshu. A case under sections 168, 204, 205, 318, 319, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against him.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had failed to clear the NDA examination but fabricated a story to convince his family and others.