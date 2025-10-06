Man posed as cyber officer to extort ₹39,000 from Delhiite

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for running a sextortion racket that targeted social media users through fake video calls and extortion threats while posing as a cyber police officer.

The accused, Naseem, son of Salaudin and resident of Mubarik Pur in Nuh, Haryana, was apprehended following a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The complainant, Ravi Parkesh Saini from Narela, reported receiving an unsolicited Facebook Messenger video call from an unknown woman on June 5.

Soon after, he was contacted by a man claiming to be a cyber police officer, who threatened to upload an obscene video of him to YouTube.

The caller then connected Saini to another person posing as a YouTube representative. Under pressure, Saini transferred Rs 39,000 in three UPI transactions before realising he had been duped.

A special team led by Inspector Govind Singh, under the supervision of ACP Dinesh Kumar and DCP Hareshwar Swami, traced call records and bank accounts linked to the extortion. Following surveillance, the police raided Mubarik Pur village in Haryana and arrested the accused.

Police said the gang’s modus operandi involved using blurred female images during video calls to shock victims and then impersonating law enforcement officers to demand money.

The extorted funds were laundered through multiple bank accounts and withdrawn via ATMs to conceal the trail. Investigators have linked four additional complaints from across India to Naseem, indicating a larger network

under investigation.