Man perishes in early morning blaze at illegal paper godown

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man died after a fire broke out in an ‘illegal’ paper godown in East Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.



The godown owner, Sonu Kumar, has been arrested, police said. According to DFS officials, the fire erupted in a two-storey building in Shakarpur, where Satendra Paswan’s body was found behind a pile of burned cardboard.

A call was received at 2 am, and six fire tenders were dispatched. The operation continued until 7 am, an official said.

Paswan’s sister, Saaro Devi, told PTI her brother worked in the godown. “I searched for him at night but couldn’t find him. This morning, his body was found,” she said. “He is survived by his wife and children,” she added.

Locals claimed the godown was operating illegally.

Anil Sharma, who lives in the area said, “This godown was running illegally in our residential area. This is the second time a fire incident has occurred in it.” Police said Paswan used to work and stay in the godown, however his family live in his native place.

A case under section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shakarpur police station. Police said they would also check if the godown was being run illegally.