New Delhi: A 34-year-old man on parole was shot dead by three men in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area on Friday evening, police said.

Incident took place at 7.30 PM when Nazim, a resident of Jafrabad, was standing near his house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Nazim had four criminal cases registered against him including those of murder, robbery, and NDPS Act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.