Man opens fire on friend after argument, nabbed within hrs

NEW DELHI: A late-night altercation between two acquaintances turned violent in South-East Delhi’s Govindpuri area when a criminal allegedly opened fire on his long-time friend following a heated argument.

The police were alerted to the incident through a complaint lodged at the Govindpuri Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Kadir alias Lalla (40), son of Abdul Khalid and resident of Govindpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 1 a.m. on November 2, reporting a shooting near Sant Nirankari School, Nehru Camp, Fateh Singh Road.

Responding officers found that Rajkumar had sustained gunshot injuries to his leg, lower chest, and hand, while a bystander, Aman Joshi, suffered a minor injury to his arm.

Both were first taken to Mazidia Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

An FIR under sections 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 25/27 of the Arms Act has been registered at PS Govindpuri.

Acting swiftly, a team led by Inspector Vineet Malik traced and arrested Abdul Kadir within two hours of the incident as he attempted to flee Delhi. Blood-stained clothes and an empty cartridge were recovered from his possession, while efforts are underway to locate the firearm used in the offence. During interrogation, Kadir, who runs a meat shop in Govindpuri, admitted to firing at Rajkumar in a fit of rage during the argument.

Police said the 40-year-old, a listed “bad character” with seven past cases including murder, was released on bail two months ago.