Man nabbed with 8g MDMA near Nangloi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 43-year-old foreign national for allegedly possessing MDMA during a late-night operation near Lokesh Cinema on Rohtak Road in west Delhi.



The accused, identified as Namely Nyazi alias Yanze, a resident of Uganda, was apprehended in the intervening night of April 11 and 12 following a tip-off received by the Nangloi police station about a suspected drug trafficker in the area.

Acting on the information, a team was formed under the supervision of ACP Nangloi Naresh Solanki and led by Inspector Pawan Tomar. The team conducted surveillance near the location along with the informer.

Police said the suspect attempted to flee on noticing the team, raising suspicion. He was chased and apprehended on the spot.

During a personal search, officers recovered a transparent zip-lock pouch containing a white crystalline substance. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the material, which tested positive for MDMA using a field-testing kit. The total weight was found to be 8.4 grams, categorised as an intermediate quantity under the NDPS Act. An FIR has been registered under Section 22(B) of the NDPS Act. Police said the accused had earlier been booked under the Foreigners Act. Further investigation is underway.