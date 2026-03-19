Man nabbed for youth’s murder in Jahangirpuri

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old man for the alleged murder of a youth in a revenge attack. The accused, Firdaus alias Chumma (22), a resident of Jahangir Puri, was wanted in an FIR registered on March 4 at the local police station for fatally shooting Rehmatullah alias Bhola.

Police said Firdaus had been absconding since the incident along with his associates. He was apprehended on March 18 near Bhalaswa Lake by a Crime Branch team acting on a tip-off. A raiding party was formed, and he was identified by an informer before being arrested without incident.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to his role in the crime, stating that he and an associate opened fire on the victim due to personal enmity.

He had been frequently changing locations to evade arrest, police said.

Police said Firdaus has a criminal background, including a prior theft case, and has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.