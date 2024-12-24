Man nabbed for smuggling gold worth ₹72 lakh at IGIA

NEW DELHI: Customs officials at IGI Airport arrested a 24-year-old man from Manipur for attempting to smuggle gold concealed in

his rectum.

The passenger, arriving from Jeddah on Friday, was found with three oval-shaped capsules containing 1,063 grams of yellow paste, later extracted into 951 grams of gold worth Rs 70.37 lakh.

Two additional gold biscuits weighing 23 grams and worth Rs 1.7 lakh were discovered in his baggage.

In total, 974 grams of gold valued at Rs 72.07 lakh

were seized, officials stated.