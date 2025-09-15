Man nabbed for robbing jewellery worth Rs 45L

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly snatching a jewellery bag with ornaments worth Rs 45 lakh in northwest Delhi last month, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Akash, was nabbed by a team and recovered five gold sets, one diamond set belonging to the complainant, and a scooter used in the crime.

On August 28, complainant Satish Kumar, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, reported that while he was travelling in his car from Karol Bagh to Karnal with his driver, two men on a motorcycle smashed the window of their car near Prem Bari Pul red light and fled with a bag containing jewellery. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered, and further investigation was taken up.

Police scanned CCTV footage and conducted multiple raids before nabbing him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and disclosed that he was looking for a buyer for the stolen ornaments. Police said Akash, a notorious Inderpuri offender with 16 cases including snatching, robbery, theft, and Arms Act violations, remains at large.