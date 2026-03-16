Man nabbed for manufacturing counterfeit auto parts in W Delhi

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and storing counterfeit automobile parts and packaging materials at a godown in west Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Manas Hurria, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, was arrested following a raid conducted at a godown in Madipur village.

According to the police, a Crime Branch team, accompanied by an authorised representative of a private company, conducted the raid on Saturday. During the raid, Hurria was found at the godown and identified himself as the owner.

Police said the accused failed to produce any valid documents or authorisation regarding the manufacturing or dealership of the auto parts. A search of the premises led to the recovery of a large quantity of counterfeit materials bearing the label of a genuine brand.

The seized items included hundreds of counterfeit stickers, printed packing packets, engine oil filter packaging, brake shoe sets and various cables, including clutch, speed, and brake cables. Hundreds of air filters were also seized during the raid.

“We have also recovered 320 litres of engine oil packed in plastic containers inside cartons printed with the brand name,” the officer said.

Police also seized a barcode printer allegedly used to print labels for the counterfeit goods. All recovered items were confiscated and the accused arrested. An investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and

distribution network.