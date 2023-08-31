Man nabbed for ejaculating on girl in Delhi Metro train

New Delhi: A man was apprehended for allegedly masturbating and ejaculating on a girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the Delhi Metro’s Red Line. The train in which the girl was travelling with her mother was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, they said.

The girl’s mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down

at the Seelampur station, the officials said.

The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was nabbed by two fellow passengers and later handed over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said.

The station authorities later informed the police.