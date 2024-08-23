Man nabbed for duping victims with fake credit card activation links

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a cyber fraudster for duping unsuspecting victims by sending fake links under the guise of activating credit cards.

The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar (34) son of Yadram resident of Mukandpur, Daulat pur, North-West, Delhi. According to the police, the case began when a resident of Chhatarpur, Delhi, reported to the Cyber Police Station that he had been contacted by an individual claiming to be from a bank. The caller informed the victim that he needed to activate his newly received credit card and provided a fake app link for the activation process.

The victim, unaware of the deceit, clicked on the link and entered his credit card details, resulting in two fraudulent transactions of Rs 99,619 each.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation. A dedicated team, led by SHO Inspector Arun Kumar Verma, under the supervision of ACP was formed to swiftly address the case. The team, consisting of Inspector Hansa Ram and several Head Constables, meticulously collected all relevant details and began probing various aspects of the case.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the fraudster had used VOIP calls to contact the victim. The police analyzed the transaction details and traced the money to a bank account. On July 31, Rs 14,500 was withdrawn from an ATM in New Kondli, Delhi, and an additional Rs 96,000 was withdrawn using two different debit cards from the same location. CCTV footage provided key details about the suspect. The police, posing as service station employees, lured the suspect to the location and apprehended Deepak Kumar on August 20. Kumar confessed to the fraud, leading to the recovery of five mobile phones, 11 debit cards, various identification documents, Rs 60,000 in cash,

and a car.