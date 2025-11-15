Man missing since Oct 4 found murdered; couple held in Ggm

NEW DELHI: The Gurugram Police have arrested a couple for the murder of a 40-year-old man, allegedly driven by resentment. The case came to light after a complaint was lodged at the Sector 7, Manesar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Sonepal, aged 40, son of Kishan Lal and a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The accused were identified as Kushalpal Singh, also known as Kaushal (26), from Kaemthal village in Uttar Pradesh, and Bhavna (19), from Prahladpur village in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the killing stemmed from a grudge after the victim allegedly asked his junior colleague to befriend his live-in partner.

Police recovered the knife, helmet and stolen motorcycle used in the crime, along with the victim’s identity card and bag.

The case began on October 7 when a man reported that his brother-in-law, Sonpal—originally from Mathura and living in Gurugram—had been missing since October 4. Sonpal, who had worked in Sector 5, Gurugram, for ten years, told his wife at 4:30 pm that he was on his way home to travel to Mathura, but never arrived. His phone was switched off, and extensive searches across Gurugram, Delhi and Mathura yielded no results.

Under the supervision of Inspector Satyawan and SI Subhash, police examined multiple leads, with early findings suggesting foul play. Murder charges were added to the FIR on November 13. Kushalpal was arrested the same day in Panchgaon, and Bhavna was detained the following day in Manesar.

During interrogation, the couple admitted to planning and executing the murder. On October 4, they lured Sonpal onto a stolen motorcycle, travelled via the KMP Expressway to the Kosi border in Uttar Pradesh, assaulted him with a helmet, and stabbed him multiple times before dumping the body.

The remains were recovered on November 13 based on their disclosure, and further investigation is under way.