Man married minor forcefully, arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested a man after luring him to the city under the pretext of submitting documents for his allotted flat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an official said on Tuesday.

He was held for allegedly forcefully marrying a 13-year-old girl with her mother’s consent in outer Delhi. The accused, Anil (38), and the girl’s mother were declared proclaimed offenders in the incident that was reported in 2013 in the Shalimar Bagh area.

“The girl in her statement said she was induced by Anil and had gone to Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh with him. There she was married forcefully with the consent of her mother. At that time, she was just 13 years old,” a senior police official said.

On February 25, the team raided Anil’s house where his mother informed them that he had relocated to Mumbai.

Following this, the team devised a plan to contact Anil telephonically and convinced him to return to Delhi with an inducement, he said. Police lured Anil back to Delhi with a fake flat offer under PMAY, arresting him in Haiderpur on March 16. His arrest led to the girl’s mother’s capture.