Man lured and killed by friends in Capital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of their 23-year-old friend over an old enmity.

The case began when Vishal Kumar’s mother filed a missing person report at Dwarka South Police Station on 28 February. Vishal, a Sahyog Vihar resident, had not returned home after work on 21 February. His phone was switched off, prompting an investigation.

Led by Inspector Ramesh Chand, police analysed CCTV footage and gathered intelligence, identifying suspects Raja Kumar Mehto (31) and Praveen Kumar (40), both from Dwarka. Initially denying involvement, they later confessed to murdering Vishal. On 21 February, they lured him to an abandoned building near Dada Bhaiya Park, Uttam Nagar, under the pretext of consuming drugs.

After taking smack, Mehto restrained Vishal while Praveen fatally stabbed him with a skewer, alleging theft. Vishal’s decomposed body was found on 5 March. Police recovered his phone and the weapon. Both accused face charges under the BNS.