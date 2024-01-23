Man loses both legs under train while fighting off snatcher

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man lost both his legs after he fell off a moving train while fighting off a snatcher at north Delhi’s Daya Basti railway station, police said on Monday.



The victim has been identified as Gangji, a resident of Shastri Nagar, they said.

Gangji’s son Kamal said the incident happened when the train reached Daya Basti Railway Station at around 2.30 pm on January 17. Gangji had returned from Gujarat and was about to deboard.

“No one came forward. Everyone was busy clicking pictures and making videos,” Kamal said.

According to Kamal, his father was ready to get off and was standing close to the train’s door with his bag, when a person snatched it.

Gangji tried to snatch the bag back from the person, but fell on tracks in the scuffle and his legs came under the slow-moving train.

“I was in the washroom. As soon as I came out, I saw a crowd. Everyone was busy clicking pictures and no one helped us take my father to the hospital,” Kamal said.

He said that the accused fled from the spot when his mother started screaming.

Kamal said that a delay of even 10 minutes could have proved fatal for his father. “The doctors told me he had lost a lot of blood. He will undergo another surgery soon.”

Gangji was discharged from the hospital but is still under observation.

“My father is the only earning member in our family. I recently got a private job. I want to request the Delhi government for better treatment and financial help for us,” Kamal said. The police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy in the case.

“We have apprehended a juvenile. A case has been

registered under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of

the IPC,” a senior police

officer said.