Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion, body found buried

NEW DELHI: The body of a 30-year-old mother of two was found buried in a graveyard, leading to the arrest of three men, including her husband.

Police said the matter came to light after a complaint was filed at Mehrauli Police Station on August 10 by the victim’s friend, who reported her missing and suspected she might have been unlawfully confined.

The deceased, who leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, had been buried for 11 days before her body was exhumed during the investigation.

The accused were identified as Shabab Ali (47), a painter from Nogaon, Amroha, Uttar Pradesh; Shahrukh Khan (28) of Chandanholla, Delhi; and Tanveer (25) of Araria, Bihar. A car used in the crime was also recovered.

Investigations revealed that on July 31, Ali and his associates were seen transporting the victim in an unconscious state. On interrogation, Ali confessed to killing his wife on August 2 by giving her a mixture of sleeping pills and poisonous weedicide, claiming he suspected her of infidelity.

The accused, with the help of Tanveer and Shahrukh, disposed of the body by burying it at Chandanholla during the night of August 2–3. Acting on his disclosure and with approval from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, police exhumed the body on August 15 in the presence of officials.

Ali and his two accomplices were arrested following the confession, while efforts are underway to trace another absconding suspect.