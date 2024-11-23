Man kills wife, injures son after dispute over money for liquor, attempts suicide

NEW DELHI: A shocking case of domestic violence unfolded in east Delhi’s Khichripur area, when a 35-year-old woman succumbed to stab injuries inflicted by her husband, leaving their teenage son also injured over asking money to buy liquor, leading to the arrest of the husband.

The deceased were identified as Geeta (35) wife of Sanju resident of Khichidipur , Dehi.

According to the police reports, the incident came to light on November 19 when Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital admitted Geeta and her son Raj (14). They had sustained stab injuries during a physical assault at their home.

While Raj, who had a stab wound on his chest, was treated and discharged, Geeta, with a severe abdominal injury, was operated upon and placed on ventilator support. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries later the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sanju, Geeta’s husband, returned home intoxicated and demanded money from her to purchase more alcohol.

When she refused, an argument ensued, during which he stabbed Geeta in the abdomen. Raj tried to intervene but was also attacked and stabbed in the chest.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under Section 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on Raj’s statement. Following Geeta’s death, the charge was upgraded to Section 302 BNS, addressing murder. A crime team examined the scene of the crime, and efforts to apprehend Sanju began immediately.

Sanju fled the scene, discarding his mobile phone nearby to evade capture. Investigators traced his location to his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

A police team, with local authorities’ help, was sent to arrest him. Before reaching the village, Sanju attempted suicide by hanging from a tree. Rescued by locals, he was hospitalised and is under observation. He will be taken into custody once discharged.