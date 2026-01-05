Man kills three family members in east Delhi, surrenders at police station

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man killed his mother, sister and minor brother in east Delhi over financial trouble and later walked into a police station to surrender, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Yashveer Singh, a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, reached Laxmi Nagar Police Station at around 5 pm and told police personnel that he had killed his family members due to financial problems, they said.

He disclosed that the deceased were his mother Kavita (46), sister Meghana (24) and brother Mukul (14), a senior police officer said.

"On receiving the information, police teams immediately rushed to the address mentioned by the man. Upon verification, the bodies of the woman and her two children were found lying inside the house," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.