Man kills his father in Paharganj

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man, Vinod, was allegedly killed by his son following a financial dispute in Delhi’s Paharganj. Police were alerted after a PCR call from Vinod’s cousin around 11 pm on June 28. Eyewitnesses said the son, Bhanu Pratap (22), hurled stones at Vinod during an argument over rental income. Vinod succumbed to head and chest injuries.

Family members and a local doctor confirmed prior altercations and minor treatment. A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway. The body was sent for post-mortem at LHMC.