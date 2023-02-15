Man kills girlfriend, stuffs body in fridge & marries another woman

New Delhi: After the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar that took place a couple of months ago, another murder of a 25-year-old girl committed by her boyfriend came into the light on Valentine’s Day. After the murder of the girl, the accused concealed her dead body in the refrigerator kept at his dhaba in Mitraon Village, the cops said on Tuesday. The deceased was later identified as Nikki Yadav (25), a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar. The accused has also been arrested by the Crime Branch identified as Sahil Gehlot (24), a resident of Delhi’s Mitraon Village. Gehlot killed his girlfriend and married another girl on the day of the murder, an official said.



“Sahil Gehlot strangulated Nikky with the help of a data cable of his mobile in his car on the intervening night of February 9-10, 2023 and stuffed the dead body in a refrigerator kept at his dhaba at Mitraon village. The accused and the deceased were in a relationship for the past few years,” Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

During the investigation, the team reached Mitraon village in search of the accused. The mobile phone of the murderer was found switched off. An intensive search was made in the village and nearby areas the accused was not found in his house. After sincere efforts by the team, Sahil was apprehended from Kair village crossing, Delhi, Yadav mentioned.

During interrogation, Gehlot revealed that he had killed his girlfriend in the intervening night of February 9-10 and kept her dead body in a refrigerator at his dhaba in a vacant plot situated on the outskirts of Mitraon village.

After schooling, he started preparation for the SSC exams at a coaching centre at Uttam Nagar in January 2018. At the same time, Nikki Yadav was also preparing for the medical entrance examination at Akash Institute at Uttam Nagar. Both the accused and the deceased used to travel to their respective institutes daily on the same bus, and they became friends and later on fell in love. They started meeting before and after the coaching classes, Special CP Crime said.

Sahil’s family was pressurising him to get married to some other girl and finally in December last year, his engagement and marriage was fixed with another girl for February 9 and 10 respectively. The accused did not inform the deceased about his marriage plans. But somehow she came to know about this and confronted the accused and there was an argument between the two. In between, the accused strangulated the deceased with the help of a data cable of his mobile phone kept in his car. Thereafter, he went to the dhaba owned by him and put her dead body in a refrigerator, Yadav further said.

The accused then went to his home and solemnised his marriage to another girl. The dead body of the deceased was recovered from the fridge at the instance of the accused. A murder case has been registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station and the investigation is being taken up by the Crime Branch, Yadav added.