Man kills factory worker over suspected affair with his wife

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his supervisor whom he suspected of having a romantic affair with his wife, police said on Thursday.



The incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area on Sunday.

According to police, they reached the spot at factory N-Block, DSIIDC Bawana Sector-5 after receiving information. Till then injured Rakesh had been shifted to MV hospital in Pooth Khurd.

Thereafter, he was shifted to BSA hospital, Rohini where he was declared brought dead, police said.

During investigation, police zeroed down the location of Kuldeep and arrested him. He confessed of killing Rakesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

It was disclosed that he along with his wife used to work as a labour in a factory at DSIIDC in Bawana. The couple also used to reside on the fourth floor of the factory, police said.

Kuldeep was suspicious of his wife having an extramarital relationship with Rakesh the supervisor of the factory. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he found both of them together in a room, police said.

He asked them to refrain from the relationship, following which both Rakesh and Kuldeep’s wife started beating him. To avenge Rakesh, Kuldeep killed him using a spade, police said.

The weapon of offence has been recovered, they added.