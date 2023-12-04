Man kills brother-in-law for not returning borrowed money

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother-in-law following an altercation over Rs 1,500 in Swarn Park area of outer district, officials on Sunday said.

The accused has been identified as Mahender alias Bhola of Swarn Park area, police said.

“We received a PCR call at 1.14 am on December 2 at our Nangloi police station regarding the murder of a man. A team was sent to the spot and the victim was identified as Naresh (40), who was a rag picker by profession. A case of murder was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The victim was staying alone and his wife was residing at some other location, police said.

The DCP said the police got to know that the victim’s brother-in-law Mahender was with him last night.

The CCTV footage was checked and the accused was arrested from Ganpati Dharam Kanta, Firni Road in Mundka, he added.

The accused during interrogation revealed that the deceased was the husband of his cousin, police said.

“The deceased had taken Rs 1,500 from the accused and was not returning the money to him. Thus, the accused purchased drinks and both had drinks together. He (accused) later hit a brick on his brother-in-law’s head multiple times, resulting in his death,” the DCP said.

“We have recovered blood stained clothes and a broken brick from the accused. Further investigation of the case is in progress,” he added.