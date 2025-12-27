Man kills 10 snakes, hangs them from tree in Nuh dist

GURUGRAM: A man allegedly killed 10 snakes and hung them from a tree in Nuh district, drawing flak from wildlife activists, police said on Friday.

The dead snakes have been taken into custody, and a wildlife team has been informed, they said.

According to police, the man was removing cow dung cakes from a mud hut near his house when the whole family of snakes emerged.

The man allegedly killed them on the spot and hung them on a tree on the Punhana-Hodal road, they added.

The dead snakes ranged in length from approximately one foot to seven feet and drew a crowd to the spot.

Acting on the information, police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into their custody.

Wildlife activists said killing wild animals and hanging them publicly is a crime and demanded action against the accused.

“The wildlife department team has been informed. Action will be taken based on their complaint,” Jasvir Singh, Bicchor SHO, said.