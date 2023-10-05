Man killed with slab in Karawal Nagar

A man was crushed with a slab and stabbed to death near Ramlila Ground, Karawal Nagar early morning on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call about the incident.

The deceased was identified as Deepak (25), a resident of Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

According to the police, CCTV footage shows that the victim was riding his motorcycle when three assailants on another bike intercepted him.

The encounter quickly turned violent as the attackers relentlessly stabbed Deepak multiple times and horrifically crushed his head with a slab. The sheer brutality of

the attack left onlookers horrified and Deepak grievously injured.

Swiftly, concerned citizens rushed Deepak to the nearby Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. However, despite their efforts and the medical team’s best attempts, Deepak was declared dead at the hospital, plunging his family and friends into a state of shock and grief.

Local law enforcement swiftly swung into action, registering a case of murder and launching an investigation into the gruesome incident.

The priority for authorities is to identify the assailants responsible for this heinous crime, ensuring that they are brought to justice.

The victim’s family, including his father, who works as a mason, is currently under examination by the police. They are being questioned to uncover any potential motives or leads that might help in tracking down the perpetrators.

The heart wrenching loss of their son has left the family shattered, and they are cooperating with the authorities in the hopes of finding closure.

The entire community of Karawal Nagar is grappling with shock and disbelief over this brutal murder. Deepak was known as a friendly and jovial young man, with no known enemies or conflicts.

As the investigation unfolds, residents anxiously await answers about what could have motivated such a vicious attack on a seemingly innocent individual.

Local authorities have assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in their quest for justice. They are diligently working to piece together the events leading up to the murder and identify any potential witnesses who might provide crucial information.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for heightened security measures and vigilant community involvement to ensure the safety of residents in Karawal Nagar and across Delhi.