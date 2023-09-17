Man killed, wife injured in attack in Aali Vihar

New Delhi: A group of persons stabbed a man to death and injured his wife in southeast Delhi’s Aali Vihar area, police said on Saturday.



The deceased had previous enmity with one of the accused, they added.

The police received a PCR call around 9.40 pm on Friday about 4-5 persons barging into a house near JD gym in Aali Vihar and stabbing a person, a senior police officer said.

Arvind Mandal sustained serious injuries as the accused stabbed him in the chest and hand, while his wife Rakha Mandal (43) suffered an injury on her forehead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Both the injured persons were rushed to a hospital by the police, where Arvind died during treatment, Deo said.

According to police, Arvind got into an altercation around 5 pm on Friday while taking his son Aakash home from school.

When they reached Kali Mandir Road in Sarita Vihar, Arvind got into an argument with one Manoj Haldar with whom he had previous enmity, the police said.