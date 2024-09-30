Man killed, three injured as welding machine explodes

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man died and three others sustained severe burn injuries after a welding machine exploded in Bharthal village of Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday morning, officials said.



The deceased has been identified as Maya Ram, a resident of Bijwasan area. The injured have been identified as Rakesh (32), Faiyaz (22), Sameer (23), they

said, adding the injured are under treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

“We received a PCR call regarding some people getting injured when a welding machine exploded while working in an oil tanker in Bharthal village located near Sector 25 in Dwarka. A team was rushed to the spot and the injured were immediately hospitalised at the Indira Gandhi Hospital,” a senior police officer said.

The injured were later referred to the Safdarjung Hospital, where Maya Ram succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“Mobile crime team inspected the spot and teams have been formed to investigate the case. Police is under the process of registering an FIR,” said the officer.