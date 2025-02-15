Man killed over property, brother among accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four men including the victim’s elder brother for the murder of a 35-year-old man over a property dispute.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Bindapur Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Dharminder Dalal (35), a resident of Matiala Village, Uttam Nagar. The accused brother has been identified as Ravinder Kumar alias Loka (41), also a resident of Matiyal Village, Delhi.

The other accused were identified as Satender Silotia, also known as Pintu or Chota Hathi (44), Zahid (26), and Avnish, alias Chhota (23), residents of Fazalgarh, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, On February 10, around 10:00 pm, Dharminder was shot behind his house in Matiala Village, Uttam Nagar.

Aakash Hospital later confirmed his death due to a gunshot wound to the head. Upon receiving the information, the Special Staff of Dwarka District launched an intense manhunt.

Using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, investigators identified the prime suspect as Ravinder Kumar, the victim’s elder brother.

The footage showed three individuals fleeing the crime scene. Police tracked Ravinder’s phone records, leading them to Modinagar, Ghaziabad.

After conducting multiple raids, the police apprehended Ravinder and his three accomplices, Satender Silotia, Zahid, and Avnish.

During interrogation, Ravinder confessed that he was frustrated over an ongoing property dispute with his younger brother.

Ravinder, feeling cheated over rental income, conspired with friends to kill his brother Dharminder. On February 8, they travelled to Delhi, ambushing him two days later. Police recovered weapons and the getaway car. The accused were booked under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections at Bindapur Police Station.