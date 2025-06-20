Man killed outside PS after lodging complaint; SHO, 2 cops suspended

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants outside a police station in Ghaziabad on Wednesday night, moments after arriving to lodge a complaint.

Following the incident, three police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO), were suspended by the police commissioner.

The shooting occurred around 11 pm outside Muradnagar police station in Ghaziabad.

Police identified the deceased as Ravi Sharma, a native of Ravali village and a businessman dealing in pesticides.

The dispute reportedly began when Ravi and his father, Ravindra Sharma, were waiting in their car on the village approach road to pick up Ravi’s niece.

An argument broke out with two local youths, Montu and Ajay, over moving the vehicle. Ravi’s father explained that they were there only to collect the girl and the road was still passable, but the duo became enraged and left after issuing threats.

Due to the dispute, one of the accused opened fire outside Ravi Sharma’s house. Two bullets hit the gate of the house. Scared by the incident, Ravi Sharma along with his father and some other people reached Muradnagar Police Station to lodge a complaint.

When Ravi was standing outside the police station, Montu and Ajay reached there on a bike and started firing at Ravi in front of the police station gate.

Two bullets hit Ravi, while his companions narrowly escaped.

Ravi was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he died during treatment.

“Following the incident an FIR has been registered for murder. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused who are presently at large. Investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the crime,” said Deputy commissioner of Police (Rural), Surendra Nath Tiwari.

It is alleged that some policemen were also present at the spot, but the killers fled from there after committing the murder.

Angry with the incident, the family members protested by placing the body at the gate of the police station.