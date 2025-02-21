Man killed on wife’s orders, contract killer nabbed in Pb

NEW DELHI: A contract killer involved in the murder of a man, allegedly at the behest of the victim’s wife, has been arrested in Punjab by the team of Delhi Police.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Roop Nagar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Bagga Singh (19), a resident of Lambi, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Sonu Nagar, was killed on the night of February 2 and 3 at his home in Gulabi Bagh, and his body was later dumped in a rain drain near the FCI godown in Roop Nagar. The body was discovered on February 3 and was preserved in the mortuary. Fingerprint analysis confirmed the identity of the deceased as Sonu Nagar, a resident of Paharganj, who had a criminal history.

His family filed a missing person’s report, alleging he had left home with two unknown individuals, in what police suspect was an attempt to mislead the investigation.

A technical investigation involving CCTV footage, call detail records (CDR), and internet protocol detail records (IPDR) provided crucial leads.

It was found that the suspects had traveled from Punjab to Delhi before the murder and were present near both the victim’s residence and the site where his body was dumped.

A team was dispatched to Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, where the accused, Bagga Singh, was apprehended, revealing shocking details about the victim’s wife’s involvement.

The investigation began after the recovery of the body, with multiple police teams formed under the

supervision of senior officers.

The wife of the deceased, Sarita, initially claimed that two unknown men had taken her husband away on his motorcycle.

However, discrepancies in her statements and a detailed analysis of CDR records exposed a connection between her, her mother, and certain phone numbers traced to Punjab. Further surveillance revealed that individuals from Punjab had been regularly visiting Delhi, staying in hotels near Old Delhi, and maintaining close contact with Sarita.

CCTV footage helped trace events, showing three men on a motorcycle transporting an unconscious Sonu Nagar. Analysis indicated he was likely killed at home. Suspects’ photos from Old Delhi hotels matched CCTV visuals. The trail led police to Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, where Bagga Singh was arrested, while accomplice Gurpreet remains absconding. Singh confessed to killing Sonu on Sarita’s orders, as she feared losing her property.